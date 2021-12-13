Man arrested after allegedly grabbing teenage boy at Bismarck Walmart

A registered sex offender has been arrested and charged after allegedly grabbing a teenage boy in a shopping center on Sunday evening.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Aren Coombs, was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of sex offender requirements for allegedly failing to update his address within the required timeframe.

These charges stem from an incident at a Bismarck Walmart.

According to court documents, a woman was shopping with her two teenage kids when she noticed a man following them. She says the man asked her son where the gloves were and then the man proceeded to follow them around the store.

Eventually, the man grabbed one of the teenagers by the waist and said “I’m sorry, but I just have to.”

Court documents also say the woman was shaken up about the incident and said, “You go to Walmart to shop and don’t expect your son to be attacked.”

Coombs was located in the parking lot but reportedly did not want to discuss the incident.

The Bismarck Police Department gave a few reminders for parents who are out with their kids after this incident.

First, be aware of your surroundings, stay in public and notify someone of any issues.

If you do feel something is off, trust your instincts, get out of the situation as soon as possible and notify authorities.

BPD says once they were made aware of this situation, the department was able to take quick action.

The department also added that broad daylight abductions are very rare and especially rare in North Dakota.