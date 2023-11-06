BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck resident has been placed under arrest for allegedly firing a gun at a 40-year-old man on the afternoon of Monday, November 6.

According to a press release from the Bismarck Police Department (BPD), at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 1200 Frontier Drive after reports of a motor vehicle crash in which a mobile vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. Here, they were met by the 40-year-old man operating the mobile vehicle, who stated that he was jump-starting his van in the 1600 block of Park Avenue when he was approached by an acquaintance — a 34-year-old man from Bismarck.

Their encounter, according to the individual, resulted in an argument, during which the 34-year-old allegedly displayed a pistol and shot at the other man, which led the 40-year-old to flee the scene in his vehicle, crash into the parked car, and run from the crash, while allegedly still being chased.

The 34-year-old man was eventually located by officers entering a residence at 725 South 12th Street, where officers set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact. An arrest warrant was issued for the 34-year-old, and the West Dakota SWAT team was called in to assist the BPD. At approximately 4:40 p.m., the suspect came out of the residence, and was promptly taken into custody.

The 40-year-old man was not struck by any gunfire, and was uninjured from either the confrontation or the vehicle crash. The 34-year-old is currently being held at the Burlight Morton Detention Center, where he is facing charges of Attempted Murder and Terrorizing.