MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A man has been arrested by Ward County authorities in connection with an attempted burglary at a Ward County firearms store April 20.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of someone trying to break into the store late Thursday night. When they arrived on the scene, investigators found a window to the store had been broken, a screen was removed and an alarm had been triggered.

Security video reportedly captured images of a suspect and the suspect’s car. Additional video helped deputies learn that the suspect was wearing a tactical vest and military fatigues.

On April 21, the suspect was apparently involved in a traffic incident with Minot Police officers. When Ward County investigators arrived, they found the suspect was wearing military fatigues and, according to investigators, had been wearing a tactical vest. Deputies also claimed the suspect’s boot print was similar to boot prints found at the firearms store.

The suspect was arrested on charges of attempted burglary, a Class C Felony, and was transported to the Ward County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 cash or corporate surety bond.