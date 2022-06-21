MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Michigan man was arrested Sunday in Minot for allegedly having over 15,000 fentanyl pills and 80 grams of fentanyl powder.

Police say they observed “suspicious activity that [an officer] associated with possible drug activity” from Ryan Rattler, 30, at a storage unit and called for backup from one of the Minot Police Department’s drug K-9 units and the Ward County Narcotics Task Force.

After further investigation, police obtained a warrant to search the unit. There, they say they found a “large amount” of fentanyl and marijuana. This led to another search warrant being obtained for a second site, where more fentanyl pills were found. The task force also found two guns and over $18,000 in cash, according to police.

Rattler was charged with possession with intent to manufacture-deliver fentanyl (40 grams or more) and possession with intent to manufacture-deliver marijuana.

The task force estimates the value of everything seized at over $1 million.