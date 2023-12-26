BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man who was on parole is now facing attempted homicide charges, among others, following a weekend attack on a 36-year-old woman in Bismarck.

According to the Bismarck Police, officers responded to the 1000 block on North 7th Street around 7:30 a.m., December 23, on a report of a woman who had been assaulted.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the victim had serious visible injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The woman told police a man followed her and later entered her house without her consent. She reported she was physically and sexually assaulted for several hours until the man fell asleep. She said she did not know the suspect.

The suspect was located sleeping in the lower level of the victim’s home. He was arrested and transported to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and is being held on charges of Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping, Gross Sexual Imposition, Burglary and Interfering with an Emergency 911 call.

The suspect is currently on parole in North Dakota for Theft and Opium Delivery. In addition, his criminal history shows weapon charges and violent offenses in multiple states.

The case remains under investigation