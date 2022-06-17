WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston police arrested a 22-year-old man after they found a dog dead from a gunshot wound on Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the 2500 block of 6th Ave. E around 1 p.m. for a report of a dog with a gunshot wound, according to police. There, they found the dog dead.

After an investigation, a 22-year-old man was arrested and will be charged with animal abuse-resulting in death and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police believe this is an isolated and targeted incident.

KX New will release the name of the man once formal charges are made