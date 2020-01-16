Man charged with Conspiracy in Minot Murder to enter a plea

Breaking News unfolding right now from Minot.
Marcus Lee, the man accused of Conspiracy to Commit murder in a Sunday morning murder in Minot plans to plead guilty.

New documents obtained by KX News show Lee has a court hearing tomorrow morning in Ward county Court.
The defendant requested the hearing today.
No other suspects have been arrested in the murder, and so far only Lee has been charged.

Police have not released whether they believe Marcus Lee pulled the trigger. The affidavit in the case has been sealed by the courts, leaving little information for the public.

All week KX News has been following this case, and Minot Police have refused comment on how many people they believe are involved in the crime.
We will continue to follow this news as it becomes available.

