Man dies after fight with Mandan Police Saturday night

Mandan Police say a routine traffic stop ended with a 36-year-old man dying.

Police say a traffic stop happened on 3rd St. SW in Mandan Saturday night. The officers on scene said the driver of the vehicle a 36-year-old man drove away from the stop and parked at a nearby house.

When officers followed and approached the suspect Mandan Police say he began fighting with the officers. The suspect was eventually handcuffed but still resisted arrest.

Police in a statement to KX News say the man became limp and unresponsive. Metro Ambulance was called, and then man later died at the hospital.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation into the death, and two officers are now on administrative leave.