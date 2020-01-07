Man found dead in Burleigh County fire had a gunshot wound

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New developments today following a fire in Burleigh County last week where one man was found dead.
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Chad Entzel was found in the home, with a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday, however, the results won’t be released for another week or two.
Entzel was the only person found in the residence on 43rd Ave NE Thursday, January 2nd when the fire department was called to a structure fire around 5 pm.

Law Enforcement including the Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation were on scene of the home again last night, January 6th.

Burleigh County says it was routine follow-up investigation.
At this time the Sheriff’s Office cannot say if the death or fire are suspicious as they are still investigating.
They are conducting interviews, but there are no suspects in custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"

Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

St. Mary's HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's HS Basketball"

Century HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Basketball"

Genesis Seed Solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Genesis Seed Solutions"

Ice conditions for the big lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice conditions for the big lake"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Records Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Records Sales"

Morton County Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton County Construction"

Charged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charged"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge