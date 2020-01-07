Man found dead in Burleigh County fire had a gunshot wound

New developments today following a fire in Burleigh County last week where one man was found dead.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Chad Entzel was found in the home, with a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday, however, the results won’t be released for another week or two.

Entzel was the only person found in the residence on 43rd Ave NE Thursday, January 2nd when the fire department was called to a structure fire around 5 pm.

Law Enforcement including the Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation were on scene of the home again last night, January 6th.

Burleigh County says it was routine follow-up investigation.

At this time the Sheriff’s Office cannot say if the death or fire are suspicious as they are still investigating.

They are conducting interviews, but there are no suspects in custody.