MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Law enforcement is investigating the death of a man in Mandan, believed to be a homicide, after a report on Friday evening.

According to the Mandan Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m. on September 23, members of the department responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of the trolley bridge in the 1900 block of 3rd Street Southeast.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the body of a deceased 65-year-old male.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s identity will not be released until their family has been notified.

Mandan Police state they have no information at this time that would lead them to believe there is any public danger.

The case is still under investigation.