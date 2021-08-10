Man hurt in crop-duster crash near West Fargo airport

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man was injured Tuesday when a crop-dusting plane crashed Tuesday near the West Fargo Municipal Airport in a soybean field.

The crash happened about 4 p.m., pinning the pilot inside, a dispatcher said.

Crews freed the pilot, who was conscious but shocked and had injuries to his lower extremities.

West Fargo Fire Chief DanFuller said the pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was brought to a local hospital for treatment. While it wasn’t immediately clear how bad his injuries were, they appeared to be serious, he said.

The West Fargo Municipal Airport manager said the pilot was not from the area, according to Fuller, who added it was possible the pilot was doing touch-and-goes on the runway before the crash.

This is the second crop duster plane crash on Tuesday, with the first being in Emmons County near Strasburg.