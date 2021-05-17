Man kills self in Fargo courthouse after receiving guilty verdict

A man killed himself in the federal courthouse in Fargo after the jury returned a guilty verdict.

The guilty verdict came in just before 2 p.m., according to WDAY News Reporter Matt Henson, who spoke with the FBI and North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson.

Carlson says the man faced terrorizing-related charges.

Henson says the jury was already escorted out of the room when the defendant cut his throat. Carlson says U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

WDAY is still working to find out which trial this happened at, what was used and how it got into the courthouse.

Henson says WDAY was told the defendant walked through the main security checkpoint, and investigators should have more information on Tuesday.

Court security officers and deputy marshals attempted live-saving measures in the courtroom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.