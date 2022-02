Aren Coombs, a convicted sex offender arrested after allegedly grabbing a teenage boy in a Bismarck shopping center in December, has pled guilty to two charges.

Coombs pled guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct stemming from the incident.

Based on court documents, Coombs will be sentenced to 18 months, plus 12 months probation.

He’s receiving credit for the time he’s already served.