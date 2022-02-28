GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot and injured by two Grand Forks County deputies after pointing a gun at them had broken into a house and scuffled with the residents.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says Cpl. Brandon Rakoczy and Deputy Dustin Wadholm responded to a report of home invasion and found the suspect trying to steal a pickup.

The man ignored repeated commands to drop the gun and then pointed it in the direction of officers. Rakoczy and Wadholm fired at the man, who was struck in the upper left leg.

Further investigation revealed that one of the homeowners had fired several shots in an effort to force the man out of the home.

The suspect eventually took the gun during a struggle.