Man suspected in North Dakota killing arrested in Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say Oscar Ortiz, who is accused of shooting and killing a man in western North Dakota, has been arrested.

The 25-year-old suspect was found hiding in the stairwell of an apartment on the south side of Moorhead, Minnesota.

He was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered in the area.

The man is wanted for a shooting Sunday in Killdeer, which is about 45 miles north of Dickinson.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail awaiting extradition for charges in North Dakota.