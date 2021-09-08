Mandan 2020 crime report shows uptick in fraud, decline in traffic offenses

Mandan’s annual crime report for 2020 recently came out, showing sharp increases for certain crimes but declines in others, likely due to the pandemic.

Compared to 2019, the Mandan PD reports increases in assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, disorderly conduct and child abuse.

The biggest increase, however, is fraud — more than doubling from 56 offenses to 120.

“Fraud cases are some of the most difficult cases for the mere fact that your suspect isn’t always local, and when they go international, it makes it very hard,” Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.

But, many other offenses have decreased, especially those that are traffic and driving related, like DUIs and speeding.

And despite the ongoing opioid epidemic, drug offenses went down 24%.

Chief Ziegler says that’s in part because of fewer traffic stops that lead to drug discoveries, but also the pandemic.

“With the COVID issue, a lot less undercover operations were going on, because we were a multiagency task force a lot of them were not even operational. It was a significant downturn. My guess is that next year you’re going to see a significant upturn,” Ziegler said.



Ziegler says he expects the 2021 crime report to show an above-average number of offenses across the board after the decreases seen in 2020.

While traffic offenses were down in Mandan in 2020, so were crashes. The city reported zero reported fatalities that year from crashes.