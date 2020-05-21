Mandan 4th of July parade cancelled

The Mandan Progress Organization has voted to cancel the Independence Day Parade.

“We’ve delayed one, dropped another, and are now working hard to preserve two other events,” said retiring MPO Executive Director Del Wetsch.

Buggies-N-Blues has been delayed. The Parade is canceled, but plans are still in the works for Art in the Park and the Rodeo.

“The issues we couldn’t overcome included safely segregating people during the staging process at Dacotah Centennial Park and ensuring the spacing of spectators who sit along the route,” said incoming Director Dot Frank.



Parade registrants will receive a full refund of their entry fee. Information regarding MPO events is available online at www.MandanProgress.org, on Facebook and by contacting the MPO office at 751-2983.