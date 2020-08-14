Mandan apartments burglarized days after fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Within days of losing their homes, residents of Eagle Ridge Apartments found their places torn apart.

Lori Ficklin says when she went to her apartment to grab some things she noticed her sliding glass door was open.

When she walked in she says she noticed her son’s Xbox missing and as she walked into the bedrooms she found a complete mess and other items missing as well.

She says anything and everything from perfumes to purses to a bag of old cellphones that had videos of her children when they were younger were taken.

“Honestly, I went back outside and the cops were called and I just sat there feeling kind of defeated. The day before we kind of had a good day. I found a new place to live starting September 1st. And we thought things were looking up and then it’s just kind of crushing because I knew we were going in there and not able to get a lot. And to know that it was going to be even less,” shared Ficklin.

We spoke with Mandan Police who say at least three other apartments were also broken into.

