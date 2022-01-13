Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell named Governor’s Office general counsel

Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell will serve as the next general counsel for the Governor’s Office beginning Feb. 28, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

Norrell has served as general counsel for Farm Credit Services of Mandan since 2015. He previously served as an attorney focused on water law at Dwyer Law Office in Bismarck and as legal counsel for the Public Service Commission, focusing on the Public Utility Division, according to a press release.

Norrell also operated his own law practice in LaMoure, serving as the elected state’s attorney in LaMoure County from 2011-13 and as city attorney for multiple cities.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2006 from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and his law degree in 2009 from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He’s been a member of the State Bar Association’s Ethics Committee since 2018.

Norrell will succeed General Counsel Leslie Bakken Oliver, who announced her retirement last August.