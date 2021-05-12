Mandan awarded Brownfields grant worth $300,000

The City of Mandan has been awarded a Brownfields grant, aimed at helping fund environmental assessments.

The Federal EPA grant is worth $300,000 and will focus on up to 16 priority sites. Sites include the Lewis and Clark building, gas stations, dry cleaners, among other buildings along Main Street.

City Administrator Jim Neubauer says the environmental assessment will look for things like mold and asbestos.

It’s also the first step in cleanup and redevelopment.

“In order to get further into the Brownfields program, you really have to have your assessments on those sites done to say OK, is it feasible to clean up? And do we have property owners that are willing to cooperate? And things like that before we would be able to submit an application for round two,” said Neubauer.

Dakota College at Bottineau and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians were also awarded EPA Brownfield grants.