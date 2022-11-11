BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — City crews in Bismarck and Mandan continue to doggedly clear main roads and emergecy routes of snow in the wake of the season’s first blizzard.

Mandan Public Works officials say crews resumed plowing at 1:00 a.m., Friday morning.

“Given snow totals and ice accumulated underneath, it may take longer to clear areas of snow,” the department noted in an update. “With the amount of snow received, there may be a buildup of snow at the end of driveways.”

Mandan has additional snow removal information and route priorities online at: cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

One note: Mandan residents, facing a wall of snow at the end of their driveways from repeated city plowing, are asking why Mandan doesn’t use snow gates on plows to minimize the buildup at driveway entrances.

According to the city, they looked into snow gates but found the negatives to be higher than the positives.

“In addition to the high cost of purchasing and maintaining the snow gates, introducing snow gates would require additional personnel and equipment,” the city noted. “Communities that use snow gates report a 30-40 percent increase in the amount of time it takes to clear the streets, and snow gates are only effective in snowfalls of 6-inches or less.”

Meanwhile, in Bismarck, city crews have been working around the clock since the storm began Wednesday to keep main roads and emergency routes open.

Acting Director of Service Operations Doug Wiles says, once the storm has passed and emergency routes remain open, crews will begin plowing operations on major arterial streets and then residential areas.

Wiles also says because of the large amount of snow, snow gates will not be as effective on plows. Crews will make every effort to use the snow gates to make driveways passable, but they can’t make any guarantees.

“City crews will continue to work 24/7 until all streets have been plowed,” Wiles says. “Please drive with caution, slow down, and leave additional space between vehicles to allow for safe braking and unexpected actions.”

You can get more information on the city’s snow operations and strategy at bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal and follow Bismarck’s street-clearing efforts online via a snow removal operations map at bismarck.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=d8453853ea884edc9b277dc9e5b7568e.