MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) —We don’t have any snow to shovel yet, but Mandan city leaders are already preparing another fun competition for business owners to keep the sidewalks clear.

Each year, Mandan hosts a competition in which people throughout the city can nominate a business to receive the ‘Golden Shovel’ award for keeping their streets and walks neat during the snowy season. The city will pick two winners this winter, including a “Winter Decorating Award” in which shop owners are encouraged to decorate their storefronts.

“This year,” explains Mandan’s Communications Specialist Kari Schmidt, “we aren’t able to offer money as a prize, but we’re still offering our traveling awards and then also the winners will receive a spotlight a special spotlight on Made in Mandan’s social media.”

Schmidt also says the goal of the contests is to improve Mandan’s sparkle, accessibility, and pedestrian-friendliness during the cold season.