Mandan church members install stained glass windows after 3 years in the making

A project years in the making for a local church is finally in its final phase.

KX News was at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mandan where members are putting the finishing touches on their stained glass windows.

After three long years of dedicating their time to making their own stained glass windows, the members of the Messiah Lutheran Church have finally installed them.

“Last March, we shut down because of COVID. We didn’t really work on them until I believe it was September. We started again to finish the last part of them. So yeah, it’s good to get the whole project behind us,” shared David Schepp.

One of the first things you notice in a church tends to be the ornate stained glass.

At this church members spent their weekends cutting glass, shaving it down and putting them in place and everyone on the team found what they were good at.

“Jerry and I made the frames at my shop at home. I cut the angle pieces to mount the mirrors inside of the frames,” shared Schepp.

In the final stage of the project, the eight windows were installed into the chapel, taking quite a few steps each window was put into a frame.

“They had to be shimmed slightly so that they would fit properly and then the cove molding that was pre-cut went around each one and got nailed in,” said Jerry Scheitel.

Now that all their time and hard work has paid off the congregation couldn’t be any happier.

“I’m glad that the process is done. I actually prayed twice before I came this morning that everything would go right and it has,” explained Scheitel.

The windows will be unveiled this Sunday, June 13, during a dedication ceremony.