Mandan church members create their own stained glass windows

Some church-goers are close to the finish line on a project years in the making.

Members of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Mandan have been wanting stained glass windows in their chapel for years.

After some shopping around they realized it was a little more on the pricey side.

“That cost a lot of money. And I said well you know we could do this! We could do this ourselves. And we did,” shared Kevin Zellers, the Pastor for the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Pastor Zellers has taken classes to learn how to make the colorful glass windows and that’s when the journey began.

“Everybody kind of just found their own niche and did which part they could do best. Glory to God! There’s something to say for the people who put in the time. Because it’s not just sweat equity everyone of these people has bled over this project,” explained Zellers.

Since 2018 the group has dedicated its time to learning every part that goes in making these special windows.

While it’s been a road of trial and error each has had their own unique experience.

“I have to say I enjoyed all, all the different steps. However I did not anticipating so many steps,” explained Joyce Rutten, a Church Member of the Messiah Lutheran Church.

“My favorite part of… I sort of cut the pieces and get them close to fitting and then fit them. And let somebody else do the cutting of the cane. Because I always usually mess that part of,” explained (David Schapp, a Church Member of the Messiah Lutheran Church.

After three years in the making it’s the anticipation for them to be up in the chapel that is more exciting.

“It’ll give us a really good feeling that we could do something as beautiful as they seem to be turning out,” explained Rutten.

“I look at it…. It’s gonna make our church more beautiful,” Schapp.

Once the windows are finished and installed the church will have a dedication ceremony this coming summer on June 13th.

Each window will have two focal points a cross and an depiction of a point in Jesus’s life.