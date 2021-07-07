Mandan City Commission approves police body cameras

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan City Commission has agreed to equip the community’s police force with body cameras.

The commission approved the cameras unanimously Tuesday with no discussion.

The police department received a quote from Digital-Ally, which already has cameras inside the police vehicles. The package of 28 body cameras, upgraded in-car cameras, accessories, set-up, training and cloud storage would cost about $165,000 for a five-year subscription.

The Lincoln Police Department began using body cameras in early 2020.

The Bismarck Police Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department do not use the technology.

