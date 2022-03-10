A three-vehicle crash in Mandan sent two people to the hospital on Thursday evening.

The crash involved a Ram driven by a 29-year-old Bismarck woman with her 5-year-old passenger, a Ford driven by a 71-year-old Bismarck man and another Ram driven by a 76-year-old Mandan man.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was driving eastbound on Main Street E through the intersection of Twin City Drive, and the 71-year-old was driving westbound and turned left into the Main Street E and Twin City Drive intersection and the two collided.

The third vehicle, driven by the 76-year-old, was behind the 29-year-old, and when the first two vehicles collided, the third vehicle rear-ended the 71-year-old.

The 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and the 71-year-old was also taken to a local hospital but with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.