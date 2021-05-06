Mandan Elementary School Administrator charged with Child Abuse

A Mandan Elementary School administrator is facing child abuse charges in Morton County Court.

Chrystopher Bitz is listed as the Dean of Students at Ft. Lincoln Elementary, he made his first court appearance Thursday. Bitz is accused of punching the child twice in the face and slapping the child in the stomach.

The alleged crime did not happen on school property. Mandan Public Schools say Bitz is on administrative leave. They say they are working with the Mandan Police Department to investigate the matter.

Mandan Public Schools released this quote about the situation to KX News; “The safety and well-being of our students is the district’s top priority. We are fully committed to working with the Mandan Police Department as they continue to investigate this matter. ”

Bitz is on adminstrative leave at this time from MPS. He has been released on bond and is under a no contact order with the victim. The charge of child abuse is a Class C felony, and carries up to 5 years in jail for a maximum punishment.