Mandan High School wins award for agriculture program

Mandan High School’s Agricultural Education Program was awarded one of the highest honors in the state.

The program was given the Director’s Award of Excellence in Agricultural Education from the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education.

As time goes on, the program continues to grow. It started with about five students and is now at about 30.

Ag Mechanics teacher Lucas Schmaltz says the program’s goal is to give students real-world experience.

“It gives them hands-on experiences that will develop teamwork, allows them to work on projects to be able to get their feet wet before they would pursue a degree or go on to further training,” he said. “It allows them to really hone in on what do I want to try to be able to be a part of that.”

The program is constantly changing to keep up with new trends and provide up-to-date education for students.