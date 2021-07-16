Mandan hopes improvements at busy intersection helps navigation

In Mandan, hundreds drive on Memorial Highway every day.

The city’s been having issues with a certain intersection, but future improvements aim to eliminate some unwanted problems.

“My daughter and I were here when an accident occurred, and we went to render assistance. We were the first ones there and the only ones with any medical training,” said Donna Luger.

“There have been some increases in accidents at Third and Memorial. A lot of that is just because traffic has increased,“ said Mandan Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

Flaten said the reason traffic has increased is due to population growth.

Memorial and Third is one of the more difficult intersections to navigate because there are no traffic lights to tell people when they can turn.

But a proposed project for street improvements for 2022 will help address that, with a needed traffic light.

“Trying to get across from the tracks onto the road, especially if you’re going into Bismarck is really hard. That’s just been our experience. The light is long past due,” Luger said.

When drivers are in a rush, it could result in a catastrophe, which is why Flaten says drivers need to slow down and plan their commute ahead of time.

“You have a lot of people that are using those roadways now to go to work, whether it be in Bismarck or somewhere else in Mandan,” Flaten said. “Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, I can get through here and cross really quickly’ and sometimes that doesn’t work out too well and that’s kind of usually when the accidents happen.”

But until the new light is in, drivers passing through need to pay attention and drive distraction-free.

The project will also include new sidewalks and fix drainage problems.

Construction for the new highway improvement is set for the spring of 2022.