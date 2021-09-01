Mandan ice cream shop temporarily closed after truck crashes through front doors

One Mandan business won’t be serving up ice cream anytime soon after a truck ran through its front doors.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters called the owner of Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop to tell her a truck had driven into her business.

But it wasn’t until she arrived on scene when she says she realized how extensive the damage was to not only the inside — but the entire structure.

Owner Dot Frank told KX News she’s grateful it didn’t happen on a normal business day.

“We’ve got staff as well as patrons here it would’ve been horrific. I mean the impact on the building and then the entry into the space where we normally have a line of customers waiting to pick out their favorite flavors,” said Frank.

Frank says while there is a journey ahead before they can reopen, they are grateful nobody was hurt.

