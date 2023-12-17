MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Just for Kix dancers took to the floor on Sunday, December 17th, and celebrated the snowy season with toe-tapping tunes and an assortment of their best moves.



The theme of the winter performance was ‘Here for the Hoedown’ — and during the event, Dancers ranging from ages three to eighteen showed off their talents for their friends, loved ones, and community.

The performers danced their hearts out, and the crowd cheered them on — and while many of those on stage stated that they have been preparing for the show for the last four months, they also note that this is far more than just a simple dance display.

Autumn Kotrba, Program Director Mandan Just for Kix, “I think dance is so important because it is a way for kids to express themselves, for them to stay active, and to be in tuned with their bodies, be in tuned with the world in a different way. And I always think dance is a great way of doing that with music and physical activity.”