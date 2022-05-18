MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man who police say had 700 videos and images of child sexual abuse on his phone is charged with two felonies.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Trevor Duenas Monday after executing a search warrant at his home following tips received about the crime. Investigators say they found 23 files had been uploaded to accounts associated with email addresses that Duenas later admitted owning.

The affidavit said Duenas admitted to possessing and distributing the materials since moving to North Dakota in 2020.

Duenas is charged with promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and possessing prohibited materials. His attorney, Justin Balzer, did not immediately return a message left for comment.