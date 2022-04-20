Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old Mandan man has been arrested for numerous motor vehicle thefts in Bismarck dating back to late March.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers received numerous” theft from motor vehicle” reports April 19 in the Hillview Avenue area. Police used video surveillance recordings to identify the suspect.

The man was later arrested in the Frontier Drive area following an investigation and after finding evidence in a storage unit the man had rented.

Based on the investigation, Bismarck Police were able to close at least nine cases of thefts from motor vehicles.