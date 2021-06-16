Mandan man charged with distribution, possession of child pornography

A man from Mandan has been charged with distribution and possession of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, an FBI agent was communicating undercover with app users of a known child pornography group.

Late last year, the Mandan Police Department also began an investigation involving pornographic videos involving children that were uploaded to the internet.

Both investigations led to Jacob Demarais.

Mandan police went to his home where they seized several electronic devices.

According to the complaint, those devices contained thousands of sexual images involving children. Two of them, the complaint says, were iPhones that were the property of Demarais’ employer, Burlington Northern Sante Fe.

KX News reached out to BNSF to confirm Demarais’ employment status and reached out to an attorney for Demarais, but we have not heard back.

Demarais has a hearing scheduled for June 22.