Mandan man elected chairman of North Dakota Republican Party

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Republican Party has a new leader. Mandan businessman Perrie Schafer was elected chairman of the state GOP during the group’s annual meeting this past weekend in Medora.

He replaces longtime party operative Rick Berg, who opted not to run for re-election.

61-year-old Schafer has more than 40 years of business and management experience.

He also had the support of Berg, who was first elected party chairman in March 2018 to fill out the term of Kelly Armstrong after Armstrong stepped down to run for Congress.

Berg served in the North Dakota House of Representatives from 1985 to 2011 with stints as speaker and majority leader.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 when he defeated Democrat Earl Pomeroy.