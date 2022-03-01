BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he was arrested for drunken driving has been sentenced to spend 10 years in prison.

TC Younger Carry Moccasin earlier pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, along with drunken driving and drug paraphernalia possession. Two drug counts were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement accepted by a judge on Monday.

The 20-year-old Mandan man struck Mark Streeper on Nov. 17, 2020 as he stood next to his parked car on Main Street. The 42-year-old Bismarck man died at the scene.