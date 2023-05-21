MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — New information has been released regarding an officer-involved crash between a motorcycle and a patrol car in Mandan.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening, at 8th Avenue Southwest. Highway Patrol says a man driving a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle was heading northbound on 8th Ave SW while a female 26-year-old Mandan police officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer patrol car, was heading westbound on 5th St SW. Here, the motorcycle collided with the squad car in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle and sustained lethal injuries. The Mandan Police officer was not injured. The 76-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained lethal injuries from the crash, and has died.

This crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.