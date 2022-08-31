MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing juvenile, JayLynn Patrick.

JayLynn was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 30, 2022 in the area of 6 Ave SE and 8 Ave SE, Mandan.

JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.

JayLynn is 13-years-old, has brown hair, and hazel eyes. She is 5’5″ and 130 pounds.

If you have any information or have seen JayLynn Patrick, please contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.