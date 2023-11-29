BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cassandra Gross — a resident who has been completely missing for over three months.

According to a press release from the Mandan PD, the last reported physical contact with Cassandra was in March of 2023, and her final known online presence was in early July. It is currently unknown if Cassandra is seeking solitude, or is in a facility that will not disclose any information.

If you have any information regarding Gross’s disappearance or whereabouts or have had any contact with her since August 2023, please call 701-667-3250, or use the Mandan PD Tip Line referencing Case Report 23003268.