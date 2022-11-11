MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Public Works Department reports, as of noon Friday, about 30-40 percent of city streets have been plowed with at least one pass. Plowing operations will continue 24/7, and Public Works anticipates substantial plowing completion around noon Saturday.

“Crews anticipate hauling snow from downtown areas late Saturday into early Sunday morning. The public is encouraged to stay off the roads and avoid on-street parking when possible to allow for efficient and effective snow removal,” the department notes.

Garbage and recycling collection has been suspended and will resume normal collection routes on Monday, Nov. 14.

Route priorities and additional information is available at cityofmandan.com/snowremoval. Officials ask the public to report any areas of concern to the Public Works Department by e-mail (publicworks@cityofmandan.com) or by calling 701-667-3240.