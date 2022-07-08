MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department and the city’s Parks and Recreation division are asking for your help in identifying the person or persons who authorities say broke into the Raging Rivers Waterpark.

The break-in is said to have happened on Saturday, July 2, between 3:15 and 4:10 a.m.

KX News spoke with Mandan Police Lt. Patrick Haug who says there was evidence that someone broke into one of the park’s main buildings.

After waterpark officials reported it, police went to Facebook for further help from the community, which has given the police department some leads that Haug says they now are following up on.

“The business reported some money missing and some, a couple, of what I call products, some stuff that they sell there was taken,” Haug said.

Mandan Parks and Recreation is offering a $500 cash reward if an arrest leads to a prosecution.

If you know anything or hear something that can help, you’re asked to contact the police department.