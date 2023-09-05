Update: 9/5/23 11:45 a.m.: Two of the three missing juveniles have been found — Aliyah Winchell and JayLynn Patrick. The other person, Carol Lang is still missing.

Carol Lang

Carol Lang. The department has not posted any descriptive information on this juvenile outside of the photo.

If you have any information please call 701-667-3250 or leave a tip at https://www.tip411.com/…/cee6127e-608a-42a6-9fc5…/new

——————————————————————

Original Story:

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in helping locate three missing juveniles. Authorities haven’t said all three are together and are, by the posts on the Mandan Police Facebook page, treating these as three separate incidents:

Aliyah Winchell

Aliyah Winchell. Aliyah was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, unknown colored hoodie and flip flops.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 701-667-3250 or leave a tip at https://www.tip411.com/…/cee6127e-608a-42a6-9fc5…/new

Jaylynn Patrick

Jaylynn Patrick. Jaylynn was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

If you have any information please call 701-667-3250 or leave a tip at https://www.tip411.com/…/cee6127e-608a-42a6-9fc5…/new