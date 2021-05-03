Mandan Police say new scam impersonates them

Mandan Police say another scam is appearing, and this time it’s someone impersonating them.

Police say they’ve received calls from citizens who have reported they are receiving phone calls that show the call is originating from the Mandan Police Department.

The caller tells the person they must purchase gift cards and send them to a designated address. The person is told that if they do not do this, the Mandan Police Department will arrest them.

Police say they will never ask you to purchase gift cards, and if you receive a call like this, report it to them immediately.