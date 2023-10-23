UPDATE: 10/23/23 9:37 p.m.: The Mandan Police Department says on its Facebook page that Jaymeson Bell has been found.

UPDATE: 10/23/23 3:44 p.m.: The Mandan Police Department says on its Facebook page that Paiton Foster has been found. They are still looking for Jaymeson Bell.

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department, in separate posts to its Facebook page, is asking for the public’s help in locating two people who are currently missing: Jaymeson Bell and Paiton Foster.

Jaymeson Bell Paiton Foster

The request for help in finding Jaymeson Bell was posted around 9:20 Monday morning and the request for help for Paiton Foster was posted Sunday evening.

If anyone has information on either person’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Mandan Police Department at 667-3250 or use the online TIP form.