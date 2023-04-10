MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan is moving its annual community spring clean-up activities to May, due to the weather.

“The large piles of snow along boulevards and future snow melt does not bode well for the city’s Spring Clean-Up Week and Community Clean-Up Day to take place in April as planned,” says City Administrator Jim Neubauer. “The alternative plans have worked well in the past and we believe it’s the best decision for this year.”

Here are the changes:

Spring Clean-Up Week moves to May 15-20. Mandan residents may place bulky items for special waste pick-up at their boulevard curb the week of May 15-19. Items must be placed on the boulevard by 5:00 a.m. on residents’ normally scheduled garbage collection day, but not more than 24 hours in advance. The landfill will be open on Saturday, May 13 and Monday, May 15 through Saturday, May 20 from 8:00 a.m to 4:45 p.m. During this time, the landfill will accept items from Mandan residents, such as furniture and appliances free of charge. Additional information on clean-up week is available at cityofmandan.com/cleanup.

Volunteer for Community Clean-Up Day throughout the month of May. Volunteers are asked to take responsibility for picking up litter along various routes during the month of May. The city will provide supplies, route guidance and the opportunity to be eligible for prize drawings. Visit cityofmandan.com/littercleanupday to sign up for a route or contact Communications Specialist Kari Schmidt at mailto:kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com or call 701-667-3478. Staff will reach out to volunteers already registered for a route to make arrangements.