Mandan Progress Organization hosts to OktoberFest to bring foot traffic to business

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An event this weekend is giving people an opportunity to lift their moods and mugs.

The Mandan progress organization is hosting its annual Oktoberfest with a beer tasting of more than 16 brews.

There will also be games, Bavarian pretzels and food.

While the ongoing pandemic has cancelled events across the country the MPO’s executive director says something is better than nothing as they had to down scale this years event for a few different reasons.

“Oktoberfest does a couple things. Not only does it bring people down to our downtown businesses and get them traveling across the communities to explore some retail and restaurant experience they haven’t had. But we’re also looking to boost spirits,” says Dot Frank, the Executive Director of the MPO.

The event is taking place at the Harvest in Mandan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

Century Girl's Golf

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

Shelley Lenz

Cramer Weighs in

Changes proposed to critical habitat rule

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss