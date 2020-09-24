Mandan Progress Organization hosts to OktoberFest to bring foot traffic to business

An event this weekend is giving people an opportunity to lift their moods and mugs.

The Mandan progress organization is hosting its annual Oktoberfest with a beer tasting of more than 16 brews.

There will also be games, Bavarian pretzels and food.

While the ongoing pandemic has cancelled events across the country the MPO’s executive director says something is better than nothing as they had to down scale this years event for a few different reasons.

“Oktoberfest does a couple things. Not only does it bring people down to our downtown businesses and get them traveling across the communities to explore some retail and restaurant experience they haven’t had. But we’re also looking to boost spirits,” says Dot Frank, the Executive Director of the MPO.

The event is taking place at the Harvest in Mandan.