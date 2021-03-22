Mandan Public Schools considers building two new schools

Mandan Public Schools is looking to expand by adding not one, but two schools.

Mandan High School is 65 years old and most of the equipment and structure is at the end of its life expectancy.

Officials say another issue is space. There’s simply not enough restrooms, and the lunchroom only fits 360 students at a time.

We spoke to the Superintendent of Mandan Public Schools who told us repairs would cost more than $20 million and that does not include expanding the facility.

He also says the community will not need to pay the full price.

“11.4 million in federal COVID dollars, relief dollars. We’re committed. We already passed a resolution to do it. Since that time we found out that we’re getting these additional dollars and to the extent, we’re able to. And we believe that’s going to be about 80 percent we’re going to buy this down even further and give more relief to our taxpayers,” explained Mike Bitz.

Through an additional study, they found that over the next 4 years, 400 more students will enter the school district.

On April 13, there will be a special election held in Mandan for voters to decide on whether or not to build a new high school and a new elementary in the Lakewood area.