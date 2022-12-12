MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan officials are ready for the approaching storm, with a priority action plan and a request of the public.

Once the snow starts falling, street crews will be maintaining main arterial routes and assisting emergency services during the storm.

Once conditions improve and snowfall stops, the priority will shift to plowing and opening residential streets.

Mandan officials also ask that, if possible, people move cars from on-street parking ahead of snowfall. Cars parked in the street during and after winter storms are hard to see and difficult to maneuver snow plows around. Having streets clear of as many vehicles as possible will enable the street crews to clear roads more quickly and keep up with the storm as it progresses and ends.

Additional snow removal information is available at cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.