MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan 4th of July Rodeo, at the new Dan Pahlke Rodeo Arena, was completely sold out the nights of the 3rd and 4th; however, attendees are expressing some disappointment.

Many complained about the amount of room in the seating area, or more specifically, the lack of it. The maximum capacity for the arena is 4,000. According to Jason Mittlestadt, the former vice chairman of the Mandan Rodeo Days Committee, that’s exactly the amount of people who showed up.



“We definitely have some things to work on. It’s a brand-new facility and you hope when you put things together that everything is going to go smoothly, and for the most part, it did. But we had an overwhelming amount of support from the community, and people definitely showed up,” said Mittlestadt.

This is just the first stage of the new arena. After each rodeo, the Mandan Rodeo Committee meets to discuss the things that went right and wrong. Mittlestadt says the committee is going over ideas to help address some of the problems experienced at this year’s rodeo.

“We are possibly going to add another day to the event. So, right now it’s a three-day event. We are going to turn this into a four-day event, which gives more opportunity to come on a different day, which will reduce some pressure on the other days,” said Mittlestadt.

Mittlestadt also reached out to an architect to see what can be done to adjust the current seating and gain a little bit more room. He says the committee is working on putting more seating together for the later phases of the project.