MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan City Commission is planning new appointments for board seats and open positions available in 2024 — and they have already opened applications for those who wish to assist in the city’s government and development.

Currently, the Commission is seeking applications for ten different boards and committees. Below is a list of all of the boards seeking applicants, as well as a brief description of the terms and duties involved.

Airport Authority: This group provides input on the planning, maintenance, and management of the Mandan Regional Airport and Lawler Field. Meetings are typically held six to nine times a year, typically at noon on Mondays at the airport. The position has a five-year term that ends in 2028, and members of Mandan’s business community and residents are eligible to serve. No aviation knowledge is required, but the City Commission notes that it is helpful in the position.

Architectural Review Commission: Commission consideration and approval are required before any commercial building is constructed in Mandan, or before any building exterior is altered. The group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:00 p.m., and two three-year terms ending in 2026 are open to city residents, business owners and operators, and owners of property within Mandan city limits. Experience in design, construction, engineering, or related professions is recommended, but not required.

Code Enforcement Appeals Board: This group reviews code enforcement violation appeals, and meets on an as-needed basis. Two three-year terms ending in 2026 are available, and open to Mandan residents.

Community Beautification Committee: The Beautification Committee helps with the formulation and coordination of projects, programs, and policies that help enhance the visual aspects and aesthetics of Mandan, and meets the second Thursday of every other month at 7:30 a.m. Two three-year terms ending in 2026 are available, and open to Mandan residents or representatives of businesses that own property in the city.

Growth Fund: The Growth Fund makes recommendations to the City Commission related to applications for assistance from businesses who wish to expand or build into the Mandan area. The group meets approximately once a month, or more often depending on applications for incentive or assistance programs. Four positions with three-year terms ending in 2026 are available, and open to representatives of the city’s business community through ownership or employment with a Mandan business or residents.

Library Board of Trustees: The Board of Trustees assists with identifying the needs of the Morton-Mandan Public Library, and helping to improve the building’s services. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. on-site. Four three-year terms are available, but two must be filled by Mandan residents, and two must be filled by individuals living outside the city in Morton County.

Parking Authority: The Parking Authority monitors the status of parking availability, and provides input to the City Commission and other departments regarding parking enforcement, signing, maintenance, and rental fees, as well as helping to develop solutions to parking issues that promote customer access to businesses. The group generally meets as needed, generally two to four times per year. One five-year term expiring in 2028 is available, and open to a downtown business owner or representative.

Planning and Zoning Commission: This commission focuses on zone changes, plats, annexations, development plans, and other issues related to zone planning. Meetings are typically held on the fourth Monday of every month, at 5:30 p.m. One at-large position with a five-year term ending in 2028 is available, and open to a Mandan resident living within city limits.

Renaissance Zone Committee: The Renaissance Zone Committee makes recommendations about applications for property and state income tax exemptions for investments in new construction and commercial leases in Mandan’s downtown area. The group meets multiple times annually, or as needed to consider new applications. One position with a three-year term ending in 2026 is open, and available to representatives of the city’s business community through ownership or employment with a Mandan business or residents.

Visitors Committee: Members of this committee make recommendations regarding applications for funding assistance related to Mandan’s travel and tourism facilities. A portion of Mandan’s restaurant and lodging tax venues is set to aid the group in attempts to encourage tourism, and to improve buildings that aid with visitor attraction and city promotion. Meetings are held depending on funding requests, and generally once or twice a year. The committee currently has one three-year term ending in 2026 available, which is open to city residents or representatives of Mandan’s business community.

Individuals interested in any of these positions can fill out an application form online using this link. Mandan business owners and residents are asked to apply by Tuesday, October 31, but the application process will continue until all positions are filled.